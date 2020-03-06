Sign up
Crocus and bee
So happy to see crocus coming up and didn't expect the bee to be flying into the shot.
6th March 2020
6th Mar 20
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
Tags
flowers
,
bee
,
crocus
