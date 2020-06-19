Previous
Bicolor flower by sandlily
Photo 945

Bicolor flower

Found this in a planter at the Perennial Garden of the University Center for the Performing Arts.
19th June 2020

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
