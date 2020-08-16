Previous
No damage yet... by sandlily
No damage yet...

Grasshoppers everywhere, many of the sunflowers petals were eaten. Waited till after 6 p.m. for it to cool down still 90 and smokey from the Cameron Peak wildfire.
Sand Lily

Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
Milanie ace
Wonderful details and dof.
August 17th, 2020  
