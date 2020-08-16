Sign up
Photo 1004
No damage yet...
Grasshoppers everywhere, many of the sunflowers petals were eaten. Waited till after 6 p.m. for it to cool down still 90 and smokey from the Cameron Peak wildfire.
16th August 2020
16th Aug 20
1
1
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
1004
photos
17
followers
20
following
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 7 Plus
Taken
16th August 2020 7:18pm
Tags
flowers
,
sunflowers
Milanie
ace
Wonderful details and dof.
August 17th, 2020
