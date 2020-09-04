Sign up
Photo 1023
Here comes the sun
Trying to cram as many flowers as I can as the prediction is for a freeze on Tuesday.
4th September 2020
4th Sep 20
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
Tags
flowers
,
black eyed susans
