Photo 1170
Twin Peaks
Riverbend Ponds looking towards Mount Meeker and Long's Peak. Sunny in the morning but cloudy in the afternoon. It was still warmer and only a bit breezy.
1st February 2021
1st Feb 21
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
7
1
1
365
NIKON D5300
1st February 2021 4:58pm
trees
clouds
mountains
pond
foothills
SwChappell
ace
Beautiful scene, I love the light and color in the sky
February 3rd, 2021
