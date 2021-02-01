Previous
Twin Peaks by sandlily
Photo 1170

Twin Peaks

Riverbend Ponds looking towards Mount Meeker and Long's Peak. Sunny in the morning but cloudy in the afternoon. It was still warmer and only a bit breezy.
1st February 2021 1st Feb 21

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
SwChappell ace
Beautiful scene, I love the light and color in the sky
February 3rd, 2021  
