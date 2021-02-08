Previous
Sunset and tree by sandlily
Photo 1177

Sunset and tree

I took this at a Park near me. I was hoping for more pink and orange.
8th February 2021

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
