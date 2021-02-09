Sign up
Photo 1178
Irrigation ditch on a ridge
I had something else in mind today, but I liked this shot better.
9th February 2021
9th Feb 21
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
1171
1172
1173
1174
1175
1176
1177
1178
Tags
snow
,
reflections
,
rocks
,
shadows
,
trees
,
ditch
