Photo 1179
Stay warm in the car
Early this morning 11F this afternoon it warmed up to 23F but I am now too much of a wimp to get out and walk around looking for photos.
10th February 2021
10th Feb 21
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
10th February 2021 4:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
clouds
,
gazebo
,
grasses
Milanie
ace
They're calling for some ice here tonight and I'm already debating whether walk or car to try to get some pictures. Guess it will depend on the roads. Love to shoot ice - maybe my neighbor's bush will get some :)
February 11th, 2021
