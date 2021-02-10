Previous
Stay warm in the car by sandlily
Photo 1179

Stay warm in the car

Early this morning 11F this afternoon it warmed up to 23F but I am now too much of a wimp to get out and walk around looking for photos.
Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
Milanie ace
They're calling for some ice here tonight and I'm already debating whether walk or car to try to get some pictures. Guess it will depend on the roads. Love to shoot ice - maybe my neighbor's bush will get some :)
February 11th, 2021  
