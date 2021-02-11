Previous
fields and misty foothills by sandlily
Photo 1180

fields and misty foothills

Another really cold day with an even greater drop in the near future. Sub Zero F on Sunday.
The cloud cover really overshadowed the foothills.
Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
