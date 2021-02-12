Sign up
Chick in the snow
I didn't want to go out in the cold, so I went out the front door and took this shot.
12th February 2021
12th Feb 21
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
12th February 2021 6:26pm
snow
succulents
chicks n hens
