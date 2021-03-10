Sign up
Photo 1206
Looking for the next bite
Went to the park to see what I could find to photo. It was windy, which probably means the next front is coming in. Supposed to get up to 18 inches of snow this weekend. We need the moisture, but not the hassle.
10th March 2021
10th Mar 21
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
Tags
ducks
,
reflections
,
lake
,
grasses
,
mallards
Milanie
ace
With all those pretty spring flowers you've been posting, 18" of snow doesn't sound fair to them! Love the ripples and reflections in the water.
March 11th, 2021
