Photo 1207
Still blooming
Bought these almost 2 weeks ago and they are still blooming. Decided to take them before they died.
11th March 2021
11th Mar 21
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
Tags
flowers
,
dasies
,
gebera
