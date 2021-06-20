Previous
White Prickly Poppy (Argemone polyanthemos) by sandlily
Photo 1308

White Prickly Poppy (Argemone polyanthemos)

Wildflower growing along the railroad track near my house.
20th June 2021 20th Jun 21

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
