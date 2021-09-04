Sign up
Photo 1384
Windsor Harvest Festival
First day of 3 mornings of Hot Air Balloon Ascensions. Perfect conditions not too windy or hot.
4th September 2021
4th Sep 21
0
0
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
Tags
balloons
,
hot air balloons
