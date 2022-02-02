Sign up
Photo 1533
Snow Day
School was canceled and really low temperatures. -4 F overnight.
2nd February 2022
2nd Feb 22
0
0
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
1
1
365
iPhone 12 Pro Max
2nd February 2022 3:32pm
snow
,
trees
,
deck
,
table
,
pergola
