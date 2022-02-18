Previous
Snow Dancer by sandlily
Photo 1549

Snow Dancer

Since I was walking by these anyway I decided to check how the hellebores were doing. These are from the Gold Collection Snow Dancer.
18th February 2022 18th Feb 22

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
