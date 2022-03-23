Sign up
Photo 1582
Crocus Chorus
Kind of reminds me of a chorus opening their mouths to sing. On the roadside nest to the Gardens on Spring Creek.
23rd March 2022
23rd Mar 22
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
flowers
crocus
