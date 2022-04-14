Previous
Next
Shy tulips by sandlily
Photo 1604

Shy tulips

I don't know if it is lack of water or the wind, but most of the tulips I have seen this Spring have been blooming tucked into the leaves.
14th April 2022 14th Apr 22

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
439% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise