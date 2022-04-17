Previous
Small tulips by sandlily
Photo 1607

Small tulips

These are almost the same size as crocus. Found them roadside on Botanical Lane.
17th April 2022

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
Photo Details

