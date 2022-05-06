Previous
Cottonwood catkin (male) by sandlily
Cottonwood catkin (male)

In all the years I have lived around Cottonwoods I have never noticed these in the spring. Apparently the red ones are male and the green ones are female.
6th May 2022 6th May 22

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
Milanie ace
That's interesting to learn! Nice close-up
May 7th, 2022  
