Photo 1626
Cottonwood catkin (male)
In all the years I have lived around Cottonwoods I have never noticed these in the spring. Apparently the red ones are male and the green ones are female.
6th May 2022
6th May 22
1
0
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
1626
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
6th May 2022 3:31pm
Tags
bud
,
catkin
,
cottonwood
Milanie
ace
That's interesting to learn! Nice close-up
May 7th, 2022
