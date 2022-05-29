Previous
Sunrise after a rude awakening. by sandlily
Sunrise after a rude awakening.

Woke up to the fire alarm a 4 a.m. this morning. No smoke and no fire, but had to call the fire department to get it to shut off.
29th May 2022

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
