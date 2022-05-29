Sign up
Photo 1649
Sunrise after a rude awakening.
Woke up to the fire alarm a 4 a.m. this morning. No smoke and no fire, but had to call the fire department to get it to shut off.
29th May 2022
29th May 22
0
0
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
1642
1643
1644
1645
1646
1647
1648
1649
Tags
trees
,
sunrise
,
lake
,
pond
