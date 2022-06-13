Sign up
Photo 1664
Daisies Abundant
I had been overlooking these as I looked for deer, raccoons and geese.
13th June 2022
13th Jun 22
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
1657
1658
1659
1660
1661
1662
1663
1664
10
10
365
DSC-RX10M4
13th June 2022 8:59am
flowers
daisies
