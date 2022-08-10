Sign up
Photo 1722
Coneflower
The last two days Betty and I (the landscaping team) have spent weeding, covering the berm and planting the few plants we have acquired for this project. More to come.
10th August 2022
10th Aug 22
0
1
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
1722
photos
30
followers
30
following
1715
1716
1717
1718
1719
1720
1721
1722
Views
9
Fav's
1
Album
Flowers
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
10th August 2022 9:06am
Tags
flower
,
coneflower
,
echinecea
