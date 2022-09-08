Sign up
Photo 1751
Sunflowers in the Gardens
I liked the juxtuposition of the flowers the blue sky and green background.
8th September 2022
8th Sep 22
0
0
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Nature
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
8th September 2022 9:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
trees
,
sunflowers
