Photo 1768
Golden Tree @ the Libary
Last walk to the library.
18th October 2022
18th Oct 22
0
0
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
1814
photos
29
followers
30
following
484% complete
View this month »
1761
1762
1763
1764
1765
1766
1767
1768
Latest from all albums
34
9
1766
35
1767
10
1768
36
Photo Details
Views
11
Album
Nature
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
18th October 2022 5:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
fall
,
autumn
,
flagpole
