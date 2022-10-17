Previous
Sprague Lake by sandlily
Photo 1767

Sprague Lake

Last visit to RMNP before I move to AZ.
17th October 2022 17th Oct 22

Sand Lily

ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
Corinne C ace
Beautiful landscape. We lived in AZ for more than 10 years. It's also a beautiful state. Good luck with your move
October 18th, 2022  
