Photo 1767
Sprague Lake
Last visit to RMNP before I move to AZ.
17th October 2022
17th Oct 22
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
1811
photos
29
followers
30
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Nature
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
17th October 2022 12:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
mountains
,
lake
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful landscape. We lived in AZ for more than 10 years. It's also a beautiful state. Good luck with your move
October 18th, 2022
