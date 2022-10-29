Sign up
Photo 1772
Looking East as the sun sets.
Noticed the glow on the mountains as I looked away from the west that didn’t have much of a sunset.
29th October 2022
29th Oct 22
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
1829
photos
29
followers
30
following
485% complete
View this month »
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
Nature
Tags
mountains
,
“sunset
,
afterglow”
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
such soft colours
October 31st, 2022
