Photo 1775
Visitor
This is our sliding glass door and I seem to have a triple sighting original and 2 reflections.
4th November 2022
4th Nov 22
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
1837
photos
30
followers
31
following
1768
1769
1770
1771
1772
1773
1774
1775
Tags
grasshopper
bkb in the city
Great capture
November 5th, 2022
