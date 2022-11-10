Sign up
Photo 1780
Tree, lake, mountains
The Fall Fountain Hills Festival is starting tomorrow so the roads are blocked for setup of all the exhibits from art to food on this side of the lake.
10th November 2022
10th Nov 22
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
Tags
tree
mountains
lake
