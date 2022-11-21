Sign up
Photo 1786
Clearly not Dill
Ornamental cabbage I believe. This is in the Community Garden only open to Members so taken over the fence.
21st November 2022
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
plants
cabbage
