Photo 1849
Wild Horses
These wild horses live wild and free in Tonto National Forest and are protected by the Salt River Wild Horse Management Group. They watch the horses daily and suggest those who want to see them give them at least 50 feet of space.
19th February 2023
19th Feb 23
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
Nature
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
19th February 2023 4:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
horses
,
wild horses
,
tonto national forest
