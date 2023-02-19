Previous
Wild Horses by sandlily
Photo 1849

Wild Horses

These wild horses live wild and free in Tonto National Forest and are protected by the Salt River Wild Horse Management Group. They watch the horses daily and suggest those who want to see them give them at least 50 feet of space.
19th February 2023 19th Feb 23

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
Photo Details

