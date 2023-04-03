Sign up
Photo 1891
Monday Orange Blossom
A cold wind was blowing as I tried to capture this for the 365. About a 10 degree drop in temp in the evening.
3rd April 2023
3rd Apr 23
0
0
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Nature
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
3rd April 2023 7:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
blossom
,
orange blossom
