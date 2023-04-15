Sign up
Photo 1902
Prickly Pear flower
At last I am seeing these blooms around our complex.
15th April 2023
15th Apr 23
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Nature
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
15th April 2023 5:02pm
Tags
flower
,
pear
,
prickly
,
cactus flower
,
flower"
