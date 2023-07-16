Sign up
Photo 1992
Jul 16 Cactus Stained Glass
At the church following worship. Much cooler than the over 110 degrees Sunday.
16th July 2023
16th Jul 23
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
Views
0
Album
Nature
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
16th July 2023 11:20am
Tags
window
,
stained glass
