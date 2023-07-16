Previous
Jul 16 Cactus Stained Glass by sandlily
Photo 1992

Jul 16 Cactus Stained Glass

At the church following worship. Much cooler than the over 110 degrees Sunday.
16th July 2023 16th Jul 23

Sand Lily

ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
545% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise