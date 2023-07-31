Previous
Jul 31 Sun setting behind the McDowell Mountains by sandlily
Jul 31 Sun setting behind the McDowell Mountains

Unusually orange, probably due to smoke from a wildfire.
Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
