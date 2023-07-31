Sign up
Photo 2006
Jul 31 Sun setting behind the McDowell Mountains
Unusually orange, probably due to smoke from a wildfire.
31st July 2023
31st Jul 23
Sand Lily
Tags
tree
,
sunset
,
mountains
