Photo 2052
9 17 The fountain near sunset
I was hoping to get a better angle, but I was late getting to the lake and the fountain only goes for 15 minutes.
17th September 2023
17th Sep 23
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
2
Nature
NIKON D5300
17th September 2023 7:15pm
Tags
fountain
,
lake
,
mountainstrees
