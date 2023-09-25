Previous
9 25 Male visitor by sandlily
9 25 Male visitor

The different birds tend to chase each other away, then one comes back.
Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
Louise & Ken
They're such charmers! I love to watch them swooping and chasing!
September 26th, 2023  
