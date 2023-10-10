Sign up
Photo 2075
10 10 Bright and faded
It seems that the older blooms fade as the new blooms burst out in bright color.
10th October 2023
10th Oct 23
Sand Lily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
Tags
flowers
,
bougainvillea
