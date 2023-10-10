Previous
10 10 Bright and faded by sandlily
Photo 2075

10 10 Bright and faded

It seems that the older blooms fade as the new blooms burst out in bright color.
10th October 2023 10th Oct 23

Sand Lily

ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
568% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise