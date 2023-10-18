Previous
10 18 Lantana survivor 2 by sandlily
10 18 Lantana survivor 2

It was touch and go whether this lantana would survive the heat this summer, but it did and is actually beginning to bloom.
18th October 2023 18th Oct 23

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
