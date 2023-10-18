Sign up
Previous
Photo 2083
10 18 Lantana survivor 2
It was touch and go whether this lantana would survive the heat this summer, but it did and is actually beginning to bloom.
18th October 2023
18th Oct 23
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
Views
1
Album
Nature
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
18th October 2023 6:29pm
Tags
flowers
,
leaves
,
lantana
