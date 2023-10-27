Previous
10 27 Desert Marigold faded by sandlily
Photo 2092

10 27 Desert Marigold faded

Drying on the stem, not completely done.
27th October 2023 27th Oct 23

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
Sue Cooper ace
A pretty capture.
October 28th, 2023  
