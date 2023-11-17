Previous
11 17 Rose Garden by sandlily
11 17 Rose Garden

All the plants here are extremely happy after the long slow rain we received. My sister prompted me to try to capture our small rose Garden
17th November 2023 17th Nov 23

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
John Falconer ace
Beautiful rose garden and great collage.
November 17th, 2023  
