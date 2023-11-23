Previous
11 23 Looking West in Dewey AZ by sandlily
Photo 2117

11 23 Looking West in Dewey AZ

View from the house we had Thanksgiving dinner. Took us a while to find it but the food was great!
23rd November 2023 23rd Nov 23

Sand Lily

ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
Photo Details

