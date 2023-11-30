Previous
11 30 Not rocks by sandlily
Photo 2124

11 30 Not rocks

Although I glanced at them and thought they were, I realized they were toadstools. After watching "Fantastic Fungi" I am happy to see them.
30th November 2023 30th Nov 23

Sand Lily

ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
581% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise