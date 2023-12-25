Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2147
12 25 Christmas Cinnamon Rolls
Cinnamon rolls with Peppermint cream cheese frosting. My sister used peppermint by mistake. Tasted okay anyway.
25th December 2023
25th Dec 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
3116
photos
31
followers
34
following
588% complete
View this month »
2140
2141
2142
2143
2144
2145
2146
2147
Latest from all albums
444
2146
363
159
160
364
2147
445
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Nature
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
25th December 2023 8:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
breakfast
,
cinnamon
,
rolls
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close