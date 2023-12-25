Previous
12 25 Christmas Cinnamon Rolls by sandlily
Photo 2147

12 25 Christmas Cinnamon Rolls

Cinnamon rolls with Peppermint cream cheese frosting. My sister used peppermint by mistake. Tasted okay anyway.
25th December 2023 25th Dec 23

Sand Lily

Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
