12 29 Palo Verde bark by sandlily
Photo 2151

12 29 Palo Verde bark

This is an old Palo Verde as not all the bark is green. When it is too hot it looses it's leaves and relies on the green trunk and branches for photosynthesis.
29th December 2023 29th Dec 23

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
Photo Details

