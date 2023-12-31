Previous
12 31 New Year's Cake by sandlily
Photo 2153

12 31 New Year's Cake

One of our neighbors bought this cake to share.
31st December 2023 31st Dec 23

Sand Lily

ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
589% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise