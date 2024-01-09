Sign up
Photo 2161
1 9 Rosebud horizonal
Another survivor of the frost. Only the rosebuds on any of the bushes.
9th January 2024
9th Jan 24
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
Album
Nature
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
9th January 2024 6:02pm
Tags
flower
,
leaves
,
bud
,
rose
,
rosebud
