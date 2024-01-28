Sign up
Previous
Photo 2176
1 28 Landscape with Red Mountain
Evening up the hill from my place.
28th January 2024
28th Jan 24
0
0
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
3227
photos
32
followers
35
following
596% complete
2169
2170
2171
2172
2173
2174
2175
2176
184
390
2175
474
185
391
2176
475
Views
0
Album
Nature
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
28th January 2024 6:15pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
cactus
,
trees
,
mountains
,
shrubs
