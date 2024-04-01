Sign up
Photo 2240
4 1 Landscape
One of the higher points in Fountain Hills looking NNE.
1st April 2024
1st Apr 24
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
0
Nature
NIKON D5300
1st April 2024 6:22pm
shadows
clouds
mountains
saguaro
