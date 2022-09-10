Previous
We have rain... by sandlily
3 / 365

We have rain...

It is exciting in the High Plains when we get rain and it started yesterday and kept up through the night. As it is gentle rain the CSU Annual Trial Garden is soaking it up happily. Certainly this begonia seems happy.
10th September 2022 10th Sep 22

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
