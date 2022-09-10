Sign up
3 / 365
We have rain...
It is exciting in the High Plains when we get rain and it started yesterday and kept up through the night. As it is gentle rain the CSU Annual Trial Garden is soaking it up happily. Certainly this begonia seems happy.
10th September 2022
10th Sep 22
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
1754
photos
29
followers
30
following
5
Flowers
NIKON D5300
10th September 2022 7:17am
flowers
begonias
